Person shot during attempted robbery, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating after a person was shot during an alleged attempted robbery in University City early Monday.

According to CMPD, officers responded to a reported shooting in the 9300 block of Bonita Lane just before 2 a.m. Detectives on the scene said the victim was taken to Carolinas Medical Center for treatment. According to Medic, the victim suffered injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening.

.@CMPD: Victim taken to CMC Main after being shot in hand during attempted robbery around 2am. Happened at Berkeley Place Apts. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/NmTOe7qFpR — Ariel Plasencia (@ariel_plasencia) August 14, 2017

No arrests have been made and police have not identified a suspect in the case. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

© 2017 WCNC.COM