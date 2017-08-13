WCNC
Person shot during attempted robbery, police say

One person was injured after being shot during an apparent attempted robbery in northeast Charlotte, police said.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating after a person was shot during an alleged attempted robbery in University City early Monday.

According to CMPD, officers responded to a reported shooting in the 9300 block of Bonita Lane just before 2 a.m. Detectives on the scene said the victim was taken to Carolinas Medical Center for treatment. According to Medic, the victim suffered injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening.

No arrests have been made and police have not identified a suspect in the case. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. 

