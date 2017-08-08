WCNC
Person shot during home invasion, police say

WCNC 8:35 AM. EDT August 08, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Detectives in northwest Charlotte are in investigating after a person was shot during an alleged home invasion Tuesday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers responded to a reported home invasion in the 4900 block of Polo Gate Lane around 7:30 a.m. Police said the victim was shot in the foot, possibly during the invasion.

CMPD said the victim’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.

No suspect information has been provided by authorities. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

