Person shot during home invasion, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Detectives in northwest Charlotte are in investigating after a person was shot during an alleged home invasion Tuesday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers responded to a reported home invasion in the 4900 block of Polo Gate Lane around 7:30 a.m. Police said the victim was shot in the foot, possibly during the invasion.

CMPD said the victim’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.

No suspect information has been provided by authorities. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

© 2017 WCNC.COM