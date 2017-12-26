Person stabbed during east Charlotte armed robbery, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating after one person was stabbed during an apparent armed robbery attempt in east Charlotte Tuesday night.

According to CMPD, officers responded to a reported robbery in the 5700 block of Copper Creek Court around 10 p.m. When authorities arrived at the scene, they found one person suffering from stab wounds. The victim was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

© 2017 WCNC.COM