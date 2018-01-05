'Piggyback Bandit' accused of rubbing man's shoulders at Charlotte airport

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have charged a man who’s been dubbed the “Piggyback Bandit” after a man accused him of rubbing his shoulders at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport last April.

According to CMPD, the victim, who lives in Florida, called detectives Thursday after recognizing the suspect in a news report about a similar incident that involved a child at an airport in Newark, New Jersey. CMPD said they have obtained a warrant against 34-year-old Sherwin Shayegan for simple assault in connection with the incident.

The Charlotte victim told investigators that after rubbing his shoulders, Shayegan handed him an envelope containing $10 and a note thanking him for allowing the massage. That evidence was presented to police after the victim contacted CMPD.

