Son arrested: 'You can't talk to dad because he's not alive'

PLANO -- A man accused of killing his father was arrested and booked into a Plano jail Tuesday.

David Tilley with Plano PD says Kenneth Midgely II was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force at DFW Airport by Plano Police Detectives.

Kenneth Alleman Midgley, 50, was found dead inside his home on Nocona Drive on Saturday, April 15 after his daughter called police for a welfare check, official documents state.

She told officers that her brother, Kenneth Alleman Midgley II, 28, who lived with her father, told their mother, "You can't talk to dad because he's not alive."

Officers arrived at the empty home, entering through an unlocked back door, documents say. They located a note that read, "It's in the freezer." The note also said something bad had happened, and that "dad" had been hit by a steel rod. The note was signed by a person named "Kenny."

When they checked the freezer in the garage, the officers found Midgley's body wrapped in a blue tarp. There were also signs of a struggle throughout the home.

Midgley, 28, was named as a suspect and a warrant for his arrest was issued. Soon officers realized he had crossed the border into Mexico. On Tuesday he was arrested and extradited back to North Texas.

He's charged with murder and his bond has been set at $500,000.

