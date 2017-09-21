Police: 2 arrested for shooting at motorists, setting car, home and lawnmower on fire

Bobby Lee Messer Jr. (L), Jimmy Carson Messer (R) (Photo: Iredell County Sheriff's Office)

STATESVILLE, N.C. -- Two men were arrested Tuesday for a number of charges including allegedly shooting at a passing motorist.

Statesville Deputies responded Tuesday evening to reports of shots being fired at a passing motorist. Upon arrival, deputies found Bobby Messer Jr., 30, and Jimmy Messer, 62, in the yard drinking beer and watching both a lawnmower and car fully engulfed in flames burn.

After speaking with the two men, the deputies were told that Bobby had a gun in his pocket, which corroborated the story of the reporting motorists.

While authorities investigated they said Jimmy slipped free from his handcuffs and was hindering the investigating as the fire burned in the yard.

Both suspects were arrested and transported to the Iredell County Detention Center and given multiple charges relating to the incidents. However, when Jimmy was released on an unsecured bond authorities said he returned to his residence at 3:49 a.m. Wednesday and set fire to his home.

He was transported to the hospital and is not facing any charges at this time for burning his residence.

© 2017 WCNC.COM