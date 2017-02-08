Police: Accused TV thieves crashed into each other running from cops

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. – Police in Kannapolis arrested two men they say shot up the front of a Rent-A-Center to steal a television before crashing into each other in the store’s parking lot while trying to flee.

According to the Kannapolis Police Department, officers responded to a report of shots fired into the Rent-A-Center on Cannon Boulevard around 2 a.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived, they saw two men trying to load a TV into a car. Police say the two men then jumped into separate vehicles and crashed into one another in the parking lot.

Following the collision, police say both men drove away driving the wrong way on South Cannon Boulevard before both were involved in separate crashes. Police apprehended both men and placed them under arrest. The suspects have been identified as Willie El’Beehard Anthony, 20, and Jamarqua Antonio Davis, 16.

Anthony was charged with breaking and entering, felony larceny, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a stolen firearm, resist, delay, and obstruction, hit and run, felony flee to elude and driving without a license.

Willie El'Beehard Anthony (Photo: Kannapolis Police)

Davis has been charged with breaking and entering, felony larceny, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of marijuana, injury to real property, resist, delay, and obstruction, hit and run, failure to heed blue lights/siren, and driving without a license.

Jamarqua Antonio Davis (Photo: Kannapolis Police)

During their investigation, detectives learned that the vehicles driven by both suspects were stolen from China Grove. Police say additional charges are pending against both men.

Davis and Anthony are currently being held in the Cabarrus County Jail.

