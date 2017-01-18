Wanted Gastonia man arrested after Arkansas police chase

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Authorities say a North Carolina man wanted on assault charges has been arrested after a police pursuit in Arkansas on Tuesday.

Arkansas State Police say a state trooper pulled over a pickup truck in Little Rock at about 9 a.m. Tuesday because it was swerving through traffic on Interstate 30. State police say the driver then led authorities on a chase onto Interstate 440, but was stopped after troopers rammed his truck and shot out a tire on the truck.

Troopers then arrested the driver, 46-year-old Robert Woodward of Gastonia, North Carolina, and a passenger in his truck.

Police say Woodward is wanted for escape, assault with a weapon and assault on a law enforcement officer. State police said he would be booked into the Pulaski County jail in Little Rock.

