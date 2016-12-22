Terrik Rashad Roddey (Photo: Rock Hill Police)

ROCK HILL, S.C. – Police in Rock Hill have arrested a third teen in connection with an alleged murder plot.

According to Rock Hill Police, 17-year-old Terrik Roddey was charged with two counts of criminal conspiracy after he and two other teens were plotting to rob a gun store in Van Wyck, South Carolina before returning to Rock Hill to rob and murder an individual they’ve had beef with.

Police first arrested 18-year-old Demarion McCrorey after officers discovered multiple assault style weapons, a handgun, and marijuana inside his car that was parked at South Pointe High School. Captain Mark Bollinger, public information officer for Rock Hill Police, says there was no indication the weapons were going to be used at the school and students were not in danger.

“We have no indication that the guns were going to be used at South Pointe High School, he just carried them around in the truck of his car,” Bollinger said. “His arrest was done quietly, nobody at the school knew anything was going on.”

A second suspect, Brandon Scruggs, 17, was arrested before police apprehended Roddey.

