Police ask for help finding wanted man

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte Mecklenburg Police are searching for Lashawn Michael Wilds.

Wilds, 18, is wanted for Larceny of Motor Vehicle, Possession of Stolen Motor Vehicle, Damage to Property, and Interfering with an Electronic Monitoring Device.

On July 21, Wilds removed his electronic monitor which he was required to wear as a condition of his pre-trial release.

His last known location is 333 Beatties Ford Road.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lashawn Wilds, should call CMPD at 704-432-8888 or 911.

