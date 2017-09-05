Alphonzo Dawkins, via CMPD

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have charged a man believed to have committed two sexual assaults at area health and rehab centers in two consecutive days last week.

Police have charged Alphonzo Dawkins, 31, for allegedly breaking into two local rehab facilities and assaulting two people in their beds.

The first incident happened on August 31 at the Charlotte Health and Rehab Center on the 1700 block of Toddville Road. It was reported that an unknown male subject was in the victim’s room after an alleged sexual assault was reported.

The man stated he was a family member, but later fled the center.

The second incident occurred a little over 24 hours later at the Brian Center Health and Rehab on the 5900 block of Redmann Road.

Dawkins is charged with three counts of Second Degree Sex Offense and two counts of First Degree Breaking and Entering. The victim advised officers that she was asleep when she was awoken by an unknown male subject in bed with her.

Sexual Assault Detectives interviewed Dawkins, who confessed to being involved in both cases.

The suspect described matched the description of the suspect in the incident that occurred the night before.

