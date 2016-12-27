Police discover 'hysterical' teen and body of mother day after Christmas

Gary Love (Photo: Iredell County Sheriff's Office)

STATESVILLE, N.C. -- Deputies were called to a home the morning after Christmas and found a hysterical 14-year-old and the body of her mother.

According to the Sheriff's Office of Iredell County, police were notified after a report that the teen texted a friend saying she needed help.

Once on scene, deputies spoke with Gary Love who told them the girl's mother was at a funeral. While police tried to confirm information on the funeral, Love ran from the home.

Deputies searched the home and found the body of the 46-year-old mother. While they were securing the house, other responding officers found her 14-year-old daughter who they described as "hysterical."

The teen told police she ran from the home when she heard someone pull up, not knowing it was law enforcement. She also said she had been tied up and held at the home by Love since Christmas Eve and had not heard from her mother since then.

The girl was transported to the hospital to be treated for injuries, officials said. Police say there are indications that one or both of the victims suffered violent sexual attacks during the ordeal.

Sheriff Darren Campbell said the teen didn't know her mother had passed away until deputies told her.

"It's tragic," Sheriff Campbell said. "It's an awful situation all around."

Love was located, arrested and charged with murder. Police say as the investigation continues, they expect Love will face additional charges in regard to multiple forcible sexual offenses.

Detectives say Love had only been in North Carolina for about 90 days. They believe Love and the mother knew each other from a time when they were younger and lived in New York.

Love had an outstanding arrest warrant in Ohio for domestic violence related charges and had an active protection order against him.

He is currently being held without bond.

