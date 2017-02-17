Police investigate Catawba College dorm break-ins

(Photo: WCNC)

SALISBURY, N.C. -- The Salisbury Police Department is searching for the suspects who robbed a pair of students inside a local college dorm at gunpoint.

That marks the second serious crime on the college campus since Tuesday. Now, students are saying they don't feel safe.

Both the armed robbery and burglary happened at the Elizabeth C. Stanback Residence Hall.

"When he walked in, he said, he came out the bathroom and he said he pointed a gun at him and said, 'give me everything you got,'" said Jhamir Rahsaan, a robbery victim

That's the terrifying story Jhamir Rahsaan's roommates lived to tell. Jhamir thankfully wasn't in his dorm when the bad guys broke in. Still, he had more than a thousand dollars worth of technology taken.



"I never expected this to happen in a million years at Catawba," said Rahsaan.

According to the Salisbury Police report, the armed robbery happened on Wednesday inside Stanback Hall. The night before, Valentine's Day, another room in the same building was hit. Police believe it was the same guys.

"It seemed like somebody was watching us," said Marian Adams, a robbery victim.

That's a feeling Marian and Bianca both had. Their room was ransacked by a couple of thieves. Thankfully, they weren't there either when it went down.

"At that point, we felt like someone was literally stalking us," said Bianca Faccinetti, a robbery victim. "They knew when we were leaving like she said, and when we were coming back."

Salisbury Police are heading the investigation. They're still exhausting all leads.

As far as the Catawba College and safety concerns go, they're upping security. Two separate agencies, Salisbury Police & Rowan County Sheriff's Office, will be monitoring the campus until the end of the semester.

