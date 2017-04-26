Police investigating after high school basketball player killed

LANCASTER, S.C. -- Police are seeking information after finding a 17-year-old high school basketball player shot and killed Wednesday.

Police say they responded to a shooting around 9:07 p.m. at the local community center, Hope on the Hill, located at 612 W. Meeting Street. The center is a common place for local kids to play basketball.

According to witnesses, the teen was hanging out with a group of friends. He came outside and shots rang out.

Officers say they found a 17-year-old male victim, lying on the ground with gunshot wounds. Emergency medical responders determined the teen to be deceased.

According to authorities, the teen has been identified, but his name hasn't been released to the public yet.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lancaster Police Department at 803-283-1173.

