Police investigating homicide in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. -- Salisbury Police are investigating the homicide of 28-year-old Demareo O'Bryan Bost who was killed on Friday night around 10:16 p.m.

Salisbury Police responded to a domestic disturbance call at the 300 block of Oakwood Avenue. While en-route, officers were told that shots had been fired and that CPR was being performed on the victim.

Bost was pronounced dead on scene. His next of kin have been notified of his death.

There is not any information about a suspect at this time.

The Rowan County Sheriff's Office and the State Bureau of Investigations are assisting the Salisbury Police Department in this investigation.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Salisbury Police Department at 704-638-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

