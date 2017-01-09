Police: Man entered woman's bedroom, attacked her with ax

Gary Leon Cronk (Photo: Canyon County Jail)

CALDWELL -- An Idaho man is behind bars after police say he walked into a sleeping woman's room and attacked her with an ax earlier this month.

According to court documents, the assault happened Jan. 2 at a home in Caldwell.

The victim told police she and her husband were asleep in bed when 56-year-old Gary Lee Cronk walked into her bedroom without knocking at about 9:20 p.m. She said at first she could not see the suspect - who also lived in the house - because of how dark it was in the room, but saw that he was holding an ax with a metal blade and a long handle.

The woman said Cronk told her to "leave this f----- door open, they're coming, they're sawing down the door with a chainsaw," according to court documents. The man also told her to give him her phone and said "I'm going to kill you," the victim reported.

As the woman reached for her cellphone on the nightstand to call 911, Cronk swung the ax at her arm, she told police. The victim said she was hit several times on her left forearm by the handle of the ax near where it connected to the blade.

Police say Cronk then grabbed the woman's cell phone and left the room.

Officers on scene reported torn skin and "multiple open wounds" on the victim's hand, wrist and forearm. Her arm was also red and swollen, and she had blood on her clothes, according to police.

Police say Cronk was still at the house when officers arrived, and was taken into custody.

According to court documents, he denied hitting the woman with the ax, telling officers she had been scratched by a dog or had cut herself.

Cronk also said he had knocked on the door and gotten permission to enter the victim's bedroom, where he said they talked about "their situation with the rent payment." According to court documents, he admitted owning an ax like the one the victim described, but said he had not carried it into the room and did not know the last time he had used it.

Police found the weapon hidden in a fake tree in the living room. There was blood on the ax handle, officers say.

Cronk was arrested and taken to the Canyon County Jail, where he was booked on a felony charge of aggravated battery and a misdemeanor charge of telemunications line interference.

The woman was treated by paramedics at the scene, and said she did not want to be taken to the hospital.

Cronk remains in the jail on a $100,000 bond, and is due back in court Jan. 17 for a preliminary hearing.

