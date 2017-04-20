Police: Man stabbed wife in her head after argument

FILE PHOTO (Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images)

NEWTON, N.C. – A Newton man is in jail after police say he confessed to stabbing his wife in the back of the head after an argument last weekend.

According to Newton Police, officers responded to a home in the 1200 block of East H Street in reference to a domestic dispute. When officers arrived, they found 28-year-old Angela Sing See sitting on the street curb holding some hair in her lap and bleeding from the back of her head.

Police say she told officers, “they’re in the basement, he tried to kill me.” When officers entered the home, they were directed to the basement by several witnesses, where they found a man, identified as Rong Scott See, 37, being held down on the floor by his younger brother.

Officers were told by witnesses that Rong See stabbed his wife in the back of the head with what was described as a “Laos knife.” Police on the scene learned that the couple was in the process of separating when Rong See was at the home packing his belongings. He allegedly asked Angela to help him, and when she turned her back, police say he attacked her with the knife.

The victim was taken to Catawba Valley Medical Center and was released after treatment. Investigators say that Rong See confessed to the attack and said he was trying to kill his wife before hanging himself in the front yard of the home.

Rong See was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder. He was given a $500,000 bond.

