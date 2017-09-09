Photo via Brandon Goldner/NBC Charlotte.

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. -- Concord city officials say police responded to reports of a possible shooting at Concord Mills Saturday night.

According to city officials, officers were called to AMC Concord Mills 24 in Concord Mills Boulevard in reference to a fight breaking out between multiple groups and shots being fired.

#BREAKING Large police presence at Concord Mills; working to get more info. pic.twitter.com/okZ6vYMVQo — Brandon Goldner (@BrandonWCNC) September 10, 2017

Officials did not say if shots were actually fired or if anyone was hurt from the reported incident. No arrests have been made as of Saturday night, officials added.

