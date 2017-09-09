WCNC
Police respond to possible shooting at Concord Mills, city officials say

WCNC 10:32 PM. EDT September 09, 2017

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. -- Concord city officials say police responded to reports of a possible shooting at Concord Mills Saturday night.

According to city officials, officers were called to AMC Concord Mills 24 in Concord Mills Boulevard in reference to a fight breaking out between multiple groups and shots being fired.

Officials did not say if shots were actually fired or if anyone was hurt from the reported incident. No arrests have been made as of Saturday night, officials added.

