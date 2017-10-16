Police searching for missing Rock Hill teen

Destiny Little (Photo: Rock Hill Police)

ROCK HILL, S.C. – Police in Rock Hill are asking for the public’s help locating a missing teenager.

According to police, 15-year-old Destiny Little was last seen in the north side of Rock Hill near Mt. Gallant and Food Lion on Friday around 9:30 p.m. Police said she went missing from her family’s home on Fieldcrest Circle.

Little is described as 5-foot-8 and weighs approximately 210 pounds. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Rock Hill Police at 803-329-7200.

