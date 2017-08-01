Police searching for two suspects connected to double homicide

SALISBURY, N.C. -- Police are searching for two suspects believed to be connected to a double homicide that occurred over the weekend in Salisbury.

Salisbury Police announced Tuesday they are trying to find Jalen Lamont Cook, 23, and Zakelo Duren, 23, who both have outstanding warrants. Warrants are currently out on Cook for two counts of murder and one count assault with a deadly weapon. Duren has a warrant for one count of inciting a felonious riot.

The two are members of the Bloods gang. However, the shooting is not considered gang related but the result of an altercation.

The warrants were issued after two people were killed and several wounded during a shooting on the 100 block of West Fisher Street. The incident occurred around 2:13 a.m.

When police arrived on scene, they found 23-year-old Daquan Robertson deceased and 22-year-old Anthony Gill suffering from a gunshot wound. Gill later died at the hospital, officials said.

Sharon Matthews is Robertson's grandmother.

"He didn't hang out with no crowd so they can't lie and say it's a gang thing. He doesn't do anything he works, he got a girlfriend and stuff. If you don't go nowhere, what is going on. Why are they marking my family?"

She's already lost two sons to homicides.

"See God don't like ugly, you're going to reap what you sow," said Matthews.

Police identified 22-year-old Quandarius Davis and 20-year-old Kayla McCullers as the two individuals hospitalized from the shooting. Davis was released from the hospital but McCullers was transported to an area trauma hospital, police said.

Anyone with information on Cook or Duren's whereabouts are asked to call the Salisbury-Rowan CrimeStoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

