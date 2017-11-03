Police seek driver connected to road rage incident, deadly crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte- Mecklenburg Police are searching for a driver in connection with a road rage incident related to the deadly crash on Monday night.

Authorities were called to the 2700 block of Freedom Drive at Alleghany Street to investigate a car crash around 9:30 p.m. Monday. When they arrived, they found a white Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck and gray Suzuki SX4 involved in the accident.

According to police, the road rage incident started on I-77 and continued down Freedom Drive to the location of the crash.

CMPD is now searching for the driver of a new grey model Toyota Camry, an unidentified black man.

Police say the car will not have any damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective N.S. Bush 704-432-2169 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

© 2017 WCNC.COM