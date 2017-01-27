Police seeking gas station robbery suspect

Police in Huntersville are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect in a gas station armed robbery.

According to Huntersville Police, officers responded to an armed robbery call at the Circle K on Hylas Lane off Eastfield Road in Highland Creek just before midnight on Tuesday.

Police say the suspect ran from the store with an undisclosed amount of cash from the register and some items from the store.

Investigators describe the suspect as a black male with a slender build, standing about 5-foot-8. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black athletic pants with white stripes down the legs, and a white bandana covering his mouth. Police say he was carrying a black backpack and carried a semi-automatic handgun.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Huntersville Police at 704-464-5400.

