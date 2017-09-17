Police seize over 90 actively growing marijuana plants, 17 firearm from Huntersville home

Photo submitted by Huntersville Police.

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. -- Huntersville Police says a 48-year-old man has been arrested following a drug bust at a Huntersville home Friday night.

According to police, a search warrant was executed at the home of Robert Somervell on Devin Allen Drive. Following the search, police recovered 94 actively growing marijuana plants, some of which were reportedly over six-feet tall.

Police also recovered about 50 pounds of usable marijuana and 13 handguns and four long guns.

Somervell was charged with Trafficking Marijuana by Possession, Trafficking Marijuana by Manufacturing, Trafficking Marijuana by Sell, Conspire to Traffic Marijuana More Than 50 Pounds, Maintaining a Dwelling to Keep/Sale Controlled Substance, Possession with the Intent to Sell and Deliver and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 704-464-5400.

