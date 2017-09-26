CHARLOTTE, N.C. – There are new details about the officer-involved shooting that left a man in critical condition.

The armed suspect, 28-year-old Johnathan Autry, broke into a home on Holly Street Monday night and held a pregnant woman hostage, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. Another suspect was involved but he got away.

Now, Autrey’s mother is speaking to NBC Charlotte as new details of the investigation come to light.

Police say the crime is not random and they’re still investigating. Meanwhile, the suspect’s mother has a different focus.

“My only focus right now is my son’s condition because I still don’t know what it is,” says Tracey Robinson, Autry’s mother.

As police were on scene investigating what led up to the officer-involved shooting, the alleged gunman’s mother was asking questions of her own.

“We want proof of life,” says Robinson. "Is he still alive?"

CMPD says three officers shot Autry multiple times.

"He comes out of the house. At some point, the officers were continuing to give him verbal commands to this aspect. The female gets away from him. They see an imminent legal threat, based on the armed status of the subject,” said CMPD Chief Kerr Putney.

Police say the crime is not random. Although the gunman didn’t know the victim, they say he used her husband’s name when demanding the family’s money.

Autry is now in critical but stable condition.

“He had multiple gunshots, one of them was in the stomach, he had surgery presumably on that one,” says Robinson.

NBC Charlotte has learned Autry has a criminal record dating back to 2006, including larceny and robbery charges. His mother is now asking for due process.

“Anyone who does something wrong should be held accountable and responsible, and he’s not any different than anyone else,” says Robinson.

CMPD internal affairs division is now investigating the case.

The officers involved are on administrative leave, which is standard protocol in cases such as this.

© 2017 WCNC.COM