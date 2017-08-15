Police suspend search for carjacking suspect believed to have drowned in creek

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Police have suspended their search for a carjacking suspect who may have drowned.

Police say two men carjacked someone in Dilworth at around 11:30 p.m. on Monday night. A short time later, officers spotted a vehicle matching the suspects and tried to make a traffic stop.

Investigators say the two suspects took off and a short police pursuit followed. Both suspects jumped out of the car near I-77 and West Boulevard.

One man was arrested, but police believe the other man fell into a nearby creek.

On Tuesday, police put a lot of resources into finding the second suspect, including a helicopter. They also set up a mobile command post near the creek. However, they say it’s unlikely the suspect is still alive.

By air and ground, police and fire searched throughout the day. However, they say the swollen creek may have caught the suspect first.

Last night’s storm caused it to rise from one foot to seven or eight feet. Police say the suspects footprints were at the creek line.

“He probably didn’t know it, but the bank of that creek was like a quick drop, so he went straight down, and we believe he did go into the water,” says Major Gerald Smith with the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department.

It all started on the 2200 block of Park in Dilworth Monday night. Police say two men carjacked someone. It was a customer in the parking lot of Ed’s Tavern, according to the manager.

“Definitely around here in Dilworth and south Charlotte we don’t get a lot of that, so we were very surprised about it,” says Kayla Sigmon, the assistant manager at Ed’s Tavern.

After a short pursuit, police arrested Jerry McCrorey. They say he ran from them and the other man ran to the creek. He hasn’t been seen since.

“We do believe he went into the creek. And under those conditions, we have a great concern for his safety and very possibly his life,” says Major Smith.

“What he did was wrong, but he didn’t deserve to die for it,” says Sigmon.

At this point, police have no information about who the second suspect is. They say McCrorey has not been cooperating or giving any information about the other suspect. If you have any information about who that man might be, you’re asked to call police.

© 2017 WCNC.COM