Police: Teacher arrested, gun found inside car in school parking lot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A Charlotte-Mecklenburg School teacher was arrested Friday after police say he had a gun on campus.
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, Christophe Fatton, 26, was arrested at Sedgefield Middle School Friday morning in the parking lot of the school on outstanding warrants from Iredell County.
When a CMPD officer arrived to assist and took custody of Fatton they found a firearm in Fatton’s vehicle.
Fatton was charged with Possession of a Firearm on Educational Property and served the warrants and transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office
CMS sent a message to parents to notify them of the situation.
(© 2017 WCNC)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs