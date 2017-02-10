Police: Teacher arrested, gun found inside car in school parking lot

Christophe Fatton

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A Charlotte-Mecklenburg School teacher was arrested Friday after police say he had a gun on campus.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, Christophe Fatton, 26, was arrested at Sedgefield Middle School Friday morning in the parking lot of the school on outstanding warrants from Iredell County.

When a CMPD officer arrived to assist and took custody of Fatton they found a firearm in Fatton’s vehicle.

Fatton was charged with Possession of a Firearm on Educational Property and served the warrants and transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office

CMS sent a message to parents to notify them of the situation.

