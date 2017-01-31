Police: Teen chokes mom to death after domestic dispute

(Photo: Gwinnett County Police Department, WXIA)

NORCROSS, Ga. -- Gwinnett County Police have arrested a 16-year-old male after they say he choked his mother to death after a domestic dispute that apparently started over him taking medication.

Officers arrived to the Oakwood Vista Apartments in the 1300 block of Ardsley Place shortly after 5 p.m. after the victim's nephew found the woman and called police. Her identity has not been revealed at this time.

When officers arrived, they said the 16-year-old teen had already left the apartment building, but he was found a short time later near the front of the complex. Police say they arrested him without incident.

At this time, investigators are looking in to whether mental illness may have played a role in the incident. Police said no other family members were inside the apartment when the dispute happened.

Police say the teen has been transported to police headquarters where they are questioning him. Though he hasn't been charged yet, police say he'll likely face felony murder charges.

The investigation continues and police are working to figure out what happened leading up to the woman's death.

"Our hope is that we are able to answer some of those difficult questions," said Cpl. Deon Washington with the Gwinnett County Police Department

PHOTOS | Police investigate teen accused of choking mother

% INLINE %

(© 2017 WXIA)