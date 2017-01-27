Police: Teen killed in crash was racing at 105 mph

NBC Charlotte

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. – Police in Gaston County say an Ashbrook student that died in a car crash was racing at over 100 mph when he slammed into a tree earlier this month.

Police say Thomas Smith IV was driving southbound on Robinwood Road when he crashed his red Ford Mustang into a tree. The authorized speed limit where he crashed was 45 mph, according to the report.

Detectives say that Thomas lost control of the vehicle ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree on the driver’s side door, killing him on impact. The passenger of the car, Cameren Lowery, who is a student at Mallard Creek High School, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Gastonia Police confirmed to NBC Charlotte's Ashley Daley that not charges will be filed in the case.

