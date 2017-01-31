Police urge residents to lock vehicles

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Police Departments in Charlotte, Kings Mountain and Mooresville are urging drivers to be vigilant against thieves targeting valuables left in cars.

The three departments are issuing warnings after spikes in the number of break-ins in recent days.

In Mooresville, police are concerned that residents in the Curtis Pond and Cypress Landing neighborhoods left cars unlocked.

"It really is a good neighborhood," said neighborhood watch member Kim Harvey. "This is what they've told us in our neighborhood watch: you've just got to keep your cars locked. That's the biggest thing."

"A matter of a fraction of a second" is how long Major Ron Chilton with the Mooresville Police Department says it takes for thieves to figure out if your car is worth going through.

Major Chilton says often people will see something suspicious and not call police. He says people have to trust their guts and say something when they see something.

"That may be somebody to call in," said Chilton.

Best advice: take it and lock it up.

Copyright 2016 WCNC