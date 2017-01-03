Pouch aims to serve and protect

Former police officer Larry Drummond created the No Sudden Move Information Pouch. (Photo: CINDY HOSEA/Staff)

Blue lights were flashing as former Greenville police officer Larry Drummond approached the car he’d pulled over to the side of the road.

He was conscious of tragedies that grew from such beginnings as a figure only partially in view nervously rifled through compartments in a hurried, harried search.

Drummond moved his hand toward his weapon in preparation. He didn’t know who or what he was about to encounter.

It was a daily occurrence when he worked the beat.

He wants to make it all easier and safer.

The 58-year-old retiree who’s spent his entire life in Greenville has developed the No Sudden Move Information Pouch to organize identification and information while easing fears and minimizing risks.

The 5-by-6-inch black-cloth pouch has a clear plastic window so a driver’s license can show throw. It’s topped with “NO SUDDEN MOVE” written in capital letters to communicate cooperation with any official requiring the information.

It includes a clip that can attach to a car’s air-conditioning vent so it’s hanging and readily accessible, and it's backed with a magnet that makes it convenient to hang outside the driver’s window of a car as an officer approaches.

“I should’ve started up this thing a long time ago when I was policing — something to make everything a little safer,” said Drummond, who spent nearly 24 years in the Greenville Police Department and trained fellow officers before retiring in 2002. “It’s for the safety of the officers as well as the public. You see problems all the time that’s because of digging. You don’t need to dig. You’ve got everything you need right there.”

The pouches cost $9.95 each and can be ordered by emailing nosuddenmoveinformationpouch@gmail.com or through Facebook by searching “No Sudden Move Information Pouch.”

"I can see the benefit of having it in the sense that the driver’s information is already available to provide during a traffic stop or for when a collision occurs it is easier to locate," said Greenville Police Department officer Gilberto Franco. "The biggest thing is compliance from drivers to ensure their safety and our officer safety."

"We have seen this type of device used in other states," said Greer Police Department officer Jimmy Holcombe. "It does not jeopardize officer safety, however there needs to be a line of communication between the officer and the driver."

Drummond has given a pouch to his son for peace of mind.

“My son, he’s a big guy,” Drummond said. “I put one in his car because I know how it can be. The time he gets out of the car, he’s standing up this big. I just want to make sure no one has to worry.”

The pouch not only eliminates the need for digging that can appear to present a threat to officers; it instantly indicates understanding.

And Drummond hopes the enterprise catches on to ease other worries, too. He wants the business to generate income for his and his wife Lanita’s children, Larry Jr., Latresha and LaBrian.

“I didn’t get to go to college or anything because I was trying to help my mom,” he said. “I’ve had a job since I was 13 years old. Now I’m trying to help my kids. If something happened to me, they’d be able to run this particular business. You have to have something to fall back on.”

He takes pride in the business’ goal of benefiting community relations and police interaction in a time fraught with tragic encounters across the nation.

“It’s all about the community,” he said. “The next time an officer stops them, they’ll know exactly what to do.”

Copyright 2016 WCNC