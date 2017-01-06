(Photo: Leon County Jail)

LEON COUNTY, Fla. -- A Leon County probation officer landed in jail herself after allegedly smuggling an Italian Publix sub and candy bars to her ex-boyfriend, an inmate in the Leon County Jail.

On Tuesday, Jerilyn Harris asked to speak with inmate Tarvell Douglas about a subpoena in her office in the booking and release area of the jail, court records say.

Harris, 39, was charged with smuggling contraband into a jail and arrested on a warrant Thursday.

The short meeting ended with Douglas being sent back to his pod, but not before correctional officers became suspicious.

Harris’ request was unusual and not the first time she’d asked to meet with the inmate, Leon County Sheriff’s Office investigators noted.

Douglas was searched with an x-ray revealing the Italian sub, packaged pastries and five candy bars hidden in his jail uniform.

He told investigators he and Harris had dated and she had given the food to him during their meeting, court records said. Douglas said no pre-trial or probation business was discussed.

Jail staff looked through Douglas’ jail call log and found a conversation the day before with Harris when the duo discussed how the inmate liked his Italian sandwiches, including which type of cheese, and which candy bars he prefers.

Investigators obtained video footage of Harris buying two Publix subs.

She denied giving him the food during an interview with investigators, noting that doing so could cost her her job. She said that Douglas must have slipped it out of her office during their meeting, court records say.

