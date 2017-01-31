Rader cleared CMS background checks

John Rader. (Credit: Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Last week's arrest of a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools substitute teacher, accused of sexually assaulting two young students has some parents asking how did he not raise red flags in the hiring process.

John Rader joined CMS in 2016 as a substitute and taught in at least eight schools, including Merry Oaks Elementary, where his two accusers are enrolled.

According to the CMS website, substitutes are required to have a Bachelor's Degree, pass a background check and submit three references from supervisors.

A spokesperson for the district confirms that Rader cleared this process, which is standard protocol; however, they would not comment further since this is still an active criminal investigation.

Rader is free on bail, but not free to return to the classroom.

"A lot of times because someone hasn't come forward, then they haven't been caught and they haven't come into the system yet, so it does make it challenging to truly know," said Cori Goldstein, director of Safe Alliance.

Goldstein says nearly 90% of sexual assaults aren't committed by strangers, but people known to the victim. She says when that person is in an authority role, it can make it more difficult for victims to come forward

"It is challenging for them to comprehend this is a person that is in a role that I'm supposed to respect, but in reality, it is someone who could come in and manipulate the situation," she said.

Goldstein says keeping an open dialogue with your child is key to preventing abuse. She says it is also important to make sure they understand that if someone touches them and say don't tell anyone, that they should tell; however, she says that will only go so far.

"The only true way to prevent sexual assault, rape, child sexual abuse from happening is for the offender to stop assaulting people, that is the only true prevention way, so until we lower the stigma around sexual assault and hold perpetrators accountable for their actions and stop questioning the victims or survivors, that is blaming them, we are going to create and maintain this rape culture," Goldstein declared.

Safe Alliance operates a 24-hour hotline where you can report sexual assaults. The number is (704) 375-9900.

