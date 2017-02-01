Rash of armed robberies has clerks on alert

Surveillance photos from the Tobacco Emporium robbery in Gastonia. (Photo: Houser, Heather)

GASTONIA, N.C. -- It has a busy week for law enforcement and a dangerous week for convenience store clerks and customers across our area.

Police in Gastonia are searching for these two suspects who robbed a tobacco store in broad daylight Saturday. It happened on east Ozark Avenue.

The men beat the store clerk with a gun, jumped over the counter and stole cash from the register.

The Tobacco Emporium is closed for the next two weeks.

Tuesday in Lancaster County, a gun-toting robber, walked into the Flat Creek Quick Shop. He demanded money and threatened to kill two employees inside the store.

And Wednesday morning, there was another armed robbery, this one in Charlotte at a 7- Eleven off Sugar Creek Road.

“I think someone told me they got shot in the foot,” Sandra Watkins said.

She rushed to the scene. Her son was inside when that armed man entered the convenience store.

Police said he fired one round at the floor and a customer was hit in the foot.

“I walked up and the police met me and told me they’d been robbed. And that’s all I knew. But I knew my son was in there and I was really scared,” Watkins explained.

That man now in custody. With the help of a K-9 team, police tracked him down at a nearby hotel.

Police in Gastonia and Lancaster are asking for information about the suspects.

