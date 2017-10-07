Reports: Nelly arrested for alleged rape on tour bus

Rapper Nelly performs during the kickoff of The Main Event tour at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on May 1, 2015. (Photo: Ethan Miller, Getty Images)

The hip-hop artist and rapper Nelly was arrested early Saturday after a woman claimed he raped her on his tour bus, according to multiple reports.

TMZ reports the alleged rape happened in Auburn, Washington, where Nelly performed.

Nelly is on tour with country music duo Florida Georgia Line. The rapper and country duo are set to perform Saturday night in Ridgefield, Washington.

Nelly's attorney, Scott Rosenblum, said the allegation was false and motivated by "greed and vindictiveness."

Auburn police spokesperson Steve Stocker said Nelly is in jail and will have his first appearance before a judge "at some point."

Read: Auburn police press release on rapper Nelly's arrest

In April 2015, Nelly, whose real name is Cornell Haynes Jr., was arrested for felony possession of drugs, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nelly is known for his hits "Hot in Herre," ''My Place" and "Over and Over." He also appeared in the 2005 film "The Longest Yard."

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

