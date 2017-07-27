Residents near Farm Pond Lane fire hopeful to move back home from shelter

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Ten days after a blaze sent 7 people to the hospital, and forced 130 people from their Woodscape apartments on Farm Pond Lane into a shelter, a handful of residents whose apartments were not damaged will soon get to return home.

"I feel better now-- knowing I'll be home soon." said resident Edna Cruz. "It's becoming more real. My children are ready to be home."

Cruz says she is grateful for the support given to her family by the Red Cross.

"I never knew there was a Red Cross. I am very thankful for their help."

The Red Cross says they have made enough progress to close the shelter next Monday.

"Our shelter population has been declining each night which is a very good thing." said Angela Broome Poweley, Regional Chief Executive Officer. "We've been doing case work for several days," she said.

"We've been working with the clients and we're starting to see them find new properties, or make new arrangements to move back into the apartments that were not damaged by the fire."

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police have charged 20-year-old Jesus Lopez with arson and attempted murder for the massive fire off Albemarle Roadd at Farm Pond Lane.

