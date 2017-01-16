Restaurants targeted by armed robbers: CMPD

(Photo: Hannah Welker, WCNC)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Police in northeast Charlotte are investigating after two restaurants were hit by armed robbers.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, two suspects entered the Waffle House in the 100 block of Stetson Drive a little before 3 a.m. Police say the suspects demanded money at gunpoint, with one of the suspects firing a shot that struck the store’s safe. Detectives say the suspects stole the cell phones of several customers after they were unable to gain access to the safe.

About 30 minutes later, officers responded to a reported armed robbery at the Jack in the Box in the 10100 block of North Tryon Street. A store employee told police that a suspect fired shots outside the restaurant. According to CMPD, the robbers shot through one of the front doors of the restaurant, shattering the glass.

Police say no one was injured during the incident.

Suspect shot through the front door at Jack in the Box to get inside, according to @CMPD. pic.twitter.com/WQQCHsYdDD — Hannah Welker (@hannahwelker) January 17, 2017

