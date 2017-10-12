Reward offered for information on northeast Charlotte homicide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A $5,000 reward is now up for grabs for anyone who can help solve the homicide of 35-year-old Keith Nmoma.

Nmoma was shot and killed Sunday night in the 4300 block of John Penn Circle in northeast Charlotte. As his murder remains a mystery, Nmoma’s parents are certain someone knows something and they’re pleading for that person to come forward.

Nmoma’s death was Charlotte’s 72nd homicide of the year. His family is urging everyone not to look at him as simply a number, but as a person who was senselessly taken too soon.

“People who said hi and bye to him, people who have seen him who know his character, please come forward,” said Nmoma’s older brother Alex.

Carrying a driver’s license photo of his little brother, Alex Nmoma described Keith as a kind and soft-spoken man, saying he came from a long line of educators. His father a nuclear engineer, he himself, a graduate of North Carolina State University with aspirations of being a pharmacist.

But just before 10 p.m. Sunday night, police said Nmoma was shot to death outside his apartment.

“We’d be hard-pressed to think that in a parking lot of an apartment complex that someone didn’t see something, that someone didn’t hear something, that someone has some information that they’re not passing along,” said CMPD spokesperson Rob Trufano.

Nmoma’s death is one of several serious crimes committed recently in the area. On Thursday morning, police said an argument at a Plaza Midwood gas station resulted in a gun battle between two men at the height of rush hour.

A school bus packed with kids was caught in the crossfire. Thankfully, no one was injured, but both men remain at large.

Police ask anyone with information regarding either case to come forward. You can contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600, and police remind everyone that calls to the tip line are totally anonymous.

