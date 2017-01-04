Reward offered in shooting death of 14-year-old boy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of two men who are suspected in the shooting of the 14-year-old son of a Kannapolis Police officer.

Anthony Frazier was in Charlotte visiting his aunt and uncle when he was shot.

The teen was in their car with them as they pulled into their driveway on Finchley Drive where they saw two men apparently planning to break into the house.

Thinking it was better to leave, they started to drive off when one of the two men fired at the car, striking Anthony in the head.

They drove to a nearby convenience store for help but Anthony died later at a local hospital.

The 14-year-old was in eighth grade at Kannapolis Middle School.

Assistant Principal Gwen Love said, "Pretty much anybody he came in contact with he was a friend to, and so he will be greatly missed."

Frazier was a standout on the school basketball team that is coached by Jerold Griggs who called the death, "a very sad, sudden, tragic loss".

Frazier was the son of Kannapolis Police Officer Daniel Frazier.

Wednesday, Police Chief Woody Chavis said in a statement, "The Kannapolis Police Department is heartbroken... We are stunned that once again a senseless tragedy has impacted the lives of our children and our officers."

Crimestoppers is offering the $5,000 reward for information leading to arrests. Anyone who might know something can remain anonymous. The number to call is 704-334-1600.

A candlelight vigil will be held for Frazier at the school Thursday evening at 6.

Copyright 2016 WCNC