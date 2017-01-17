Rock Hill convenience store robbed by gunman, police say

Handgun (Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

ROCK HILL, S.C. – Police in Rock Hill are looking for the man responsible for stealing cash from a convenience store Monday evening.

According to Rock Hill PD, officers responded to the One Stop convenience store in the 2400 block of West Main Street in reference to a reported armed robbery.

When officers arrived on the scene, the store clerk told them that she saw a black male, approximately 5-foot-8, approach the store while wearing a black mask over his face. The clerk said she went into a close on the opposite wall from the cash register and was able to watch the suspect without being detected. Police say the clerk told them the suspect waited at the counter for someone to come to the register before reaching over and opening the drawer.

The victim told police the suspect had a silver handgun and that she did not attempt to confront the suspect. Police say the man got away with $80 in cash and disappeared out of sight from security cameras.

Police obtained a copy of the surveillance video and have not identified the suspect.

