Rock Hill gang member sentenced for gun charge

COLUMBIA, S.C. – A Rock Hill gang member was sentenced to 27 months in prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm related to a September 2015 traffic stop.

According to court documents released Wednesday, Robert Da’Quan Johnson, 21, was pulled over by a Rock Hill police officer on September 7, 2015 after he spotted Johnson’s vehicle and another vehicle traveling 70 mph in a 50 mph zone.

After Johnson exited his vehicle, officials say the officer found a .22 caliber firearm in his pants pocket and a baggy of .22 caliber ammunition in the car. He was placed under arrested for carrying an unlawful weapon and speeding. Federal authorities were then handed the case for prosecution as Johnson was convicted in 2014 for criminal conspiracy to shoot into an occupied dwelling, which prohibited him from possession firearms and/or ammunition.

Following his release from prison, Johnson will be under supervised release for three years.

