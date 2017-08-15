Rock Hill grocery store robbed at gunpoint, police say

ROCK HILL, S.C. – Detectives in Rock Hill are investigating after a man allegedly robbed a grocery store at gunpoint Monday night.

According to Rock Hill Police, officers responded to Park Grocery on Main Street around 9:45 in reference to the reported robbery. When police arrived at the store, they were told by the store clerk, who said a man entered the store with a red bandana over his face with a red hooded sweatshirt and black pants armed with a shotgun.

The victim told officers the suspect pointed the gun at her and yelled for her to give him the money. The clerk said she opened the drawer and handed the man an undisclosed amount of cash before the suspect fled from the store toward South Jones Avenue.

A witness to the incident told investigators when the suspect entered the store he had the shotgun under his shirt and looked around before approaching the clerk. The clerk said the suspect didn’t touch anything in the store and only took the cash from the drawer during the robbery.

