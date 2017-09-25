Rock Hill man charged with 3 armed robberies over the weekend

Jaden Dantzler (Photo: Rock Hill Police)

ROCK HILL, S.C. – A Rock Hill man was arrested in connection with three armed robberies in a span of two hours Saturday night.

According to Rock Hill Police, officers responded to a robbery on Cherry Road around 10 p.m. Saturday. The victim told police he was sitting in a parking lot waiting to pick up his daughter from work when the suspect, identified as Jaden Dantzler, knocked on his window and asked to use his cell phone. The victim said he was going to let Dantzler use the phone when he pulled out a handgun and demanded the victim’s phone and wallet at gunpoint.

About an hour later, officers responded to a reported armed robbery in the 1100 block of Cedar Grove Lane. The victim said he was just gotten home and was standing beside his vehicle when the suspect came up and pushed him into the car. The victim said the suspect stole his wallet, cell phone, and $2,000 in cash. The suspect allegedly hit the victim five times with a handgun before running from the scene.

A neighbor told police the victim came to her home and said he was robbed and hit in the head with a gun before contacting police. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Just before 11:30, Rock Hill Police responded to a reported robbery in the 2300 block of Dave Lyle Boulevard near Walmart. The victim said he was inside the store exchanging change at a Coinstar kiosk when he noticed the suspect was watching him. The victim said that the suspect, who was identified as Dantzler, followed him into the parking lot and robbed him at gunpoint.

Dantzler allegedly told the victim not to get in his car or he would be shot. A witness contacted police after the incident and reported a suspicious vehicle, which was seen driving with the headlights turned off through the parking lot.

Officers recognized the vehicle on Dave Lyle Boulevard after the Walmart robbery and initiated a traffic stop. During the stop, officers spotted a revolver inside the vehicle, which was taken into evidence by police. Investigators said that Dantzler admitted to having a stolen cell phone from one of the previous robberies and confessed to all three robberies, as well as attacking one of the victims with the gun.

Dantzler was charged with three counts of armed robbery, three counts of possession of a firearm during a crime of violence, two counts of first-degree assault and battery, and one count of unlawful carry of a firearm.

