Rock Hill man charged with blackmailing minor

ROCK HILL, S.C. -- The South Carolina Attorney General's Office will prosecute a Rock Hill man accused blackmailing a minor via social media.

Investigators say 28-year-old Miguel Aviliz Cruz was communicating with a minor via social media when Cruz persuaded the victim to share sexually explicit photos under the threat of Cruz releasing other sexually explicit photos of the victim.

Cruz was arrested on January 13 and charged with two counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of criminal solicitation of a minor. Both charges are felonies, and Cruz could face up to 50 years in prison if convicted.

