Rock Hill man to get 30 years for shooting wrong person

Quinteris Miller.

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) - A man who told a fellow inmate that he shot the wrong man trying to get revenge after being knocked out in a fight has accepted a plea deal that will likely send him to prison for 30 years.



Media outlets report 19-year-old Quinteris Miller pleaded guilty to murder Monday under an Alford plea, where he admits there is enough evidence to convict him, but doesn't accept guilt.



Prosecutors say it is part of a pea deal. Miller should get 30 years behind bars when sentenced Wednesday.



Authorities say after being beat up in summer 2015, Miller shot at a house with nine people inside including the man who attacked him.



Prosecutors say Miller then ambushed 30-year-old Anthony Hart outside a Rock Hill home after mistaking him for his attacker.

