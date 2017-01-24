S. Charlotte neighborhood target of break-ins

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Police are warning neighbors in one south Charlotte neighborhood to be vigilant after nine cars were broken into over the weekend.

Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department's South Division say all of the car break-ins happened within a three-mile radius of the corner of Quail Hollow and Carmel Roads.

The first happened Friday, January 20 at a home located within the Olde Georgetowne Community on Sharon Acres road. The victim told police her car was unlocked and thieves were able to get away with jewelry left inside.

But Saturday, January 20, thieves hit eight more cars, again targeting two unlocked cars parked in a driveway off Prince George Road. The victim told police he saw two male suspects break into the cars, but was able to scare them off by yelling at them.

Then, less than a mile down the road at the Quail Corners shopping plaza at the corner of Carmel and Quail Hollow Roads, three employees of Salon 42 each had their cars broken into. In those instances, the thieves smashed the back rear windows. Two of the cars had purses that were stolen.

A salon employee told NBC Charlotte the break-ins there all happened within a 45-minute window.

Shannon Hooton says she visits the shopping plaza weekly and is surprised so break-ins occurred within such a short amount of time.

“It’s very shocking and I’m wondering what the sudden draw would be because I’ve lived here for six years. This is where kids get dropped off for school, it’s a very busy place,” says Hooton.

Just down the road, two more cars targeted at Quail Hollow Country Club. The thieves again smashing the rear windows to gain access. One victim says thieves took off with her purse, gym bag and assorted jewelry, while the other victim says the thieves took off with a single bottle of wine, which was one of several inside the car.

But the smash and grabs didn’t end there. Two more cars parked at Beverly Woods Elementary School also had their back windows smashed and purses stolen. The victims in those cases said they each left their purses hidden on the backseat floorboards.

So now police are reminding all residents to always lock your car doors and to remove valuables. They say anything left visible, even if left in the back seat can make you a target.

