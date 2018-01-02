Salisbury man sought in hit-and-run of state trooper

William Pierre Hargrave (Photo: NC Highway Patrol)

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. – North Carolina Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help locating a Salisbury man wanted in connection with a November hit-and-run.

According to Highway Patrol, 21-year-old William Pierre Hargrave was driving a 2005 Dodge pickup on November 19 when he struck a state trooper’s cruiser on NC 152. Troopers said Hargrave’s truck veered across the center line while merging from Highway 29 and struck the patrol car.

The trooper, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Police said Hargrave jumped from the truck and ran from the scene of the crash.

Authorities have obtained warrants for Hargrave’s arrest for felony hit-and-run, driving with a revoked license, resisting a public officer and reckless driving to endanger.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to call Highway Patrol at 1-800-233-3151.



