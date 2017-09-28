Salisbury PD looking for suspect in first bank robbery in 3 years

via Salisbury Police Department

SALISBURY, N.C. - Police officials are requesting the public's assistance in locating a man suspected of robbing F&M bank in Salisbury Thursday. This is the first bank robbery in Salisbury in nearly three years.

According to Salisbury Police, the suspect approached the teller and demanded money. The teller cooperated with the suspect’s demands and then the suspect fled the bank on foot.

The suspect is a black male and was last seen wearing a black V-neck t-shirt, black baseball cap and black sunglasses.

The last bank robbery in Salisbury was in November of 2014, nearly three years ago. That case was cleared by detectives with an arrest.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Shane Hill at 704-638-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

