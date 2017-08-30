Salisbury PD searching for home invasion suspect

Eric George Hyman (Photo: Salisbury Police Department)

SALISBURY, N.C. – Police in Salisbury are asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted in connection with a home invasion.

According to Salisbury Police, Eric George Hyman, 29, is wanted on charges of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Investigators said the charges stem from a Sunday morning home invasion on Vanderford Street. Police said Rodney Carpenter was shot and stabbed inside his home during the incident. Detectives believe the incident was not a random home invasion.

Anyone with information about Hyman’s whereabouts is asked to call Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

