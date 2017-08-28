WCNC
Close

Salisbury PD searching for homicide suspect

WCNC 8:39 AM. EDT August 28, 2017

SALISBURY, N.C. – Police in Salisbury are searching for the suspect in connection with a homicide over the weekend.

According to Salisbury Police, detectives are looking for Elija-wn Unique Oglesby, 18, for the murder of Kornell Cook. Police said Cook was shot outside a family member’s home around 8:30 Sunday night.

Anyone with information leading to Olgesby’s whereabouts is asked to call Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333. 

© 2017 WCNC.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories