Salisbury police investigating homicide after death of 20-year-old

SALISBURY, N.C. -- Salisbury police are investigating after a 20-year-old died of a gunshot wound after being transported to the hospital by a private vehicle.
According to authorities, Salisbury police were called the the 200 building of Laurel Point Apartments in reference to shots being fired.
A witness told authorities they saw an injured person being loaded into a vehicle and leaving the scene.
Officers were then called to Novant Rowan Regional Medical Center where they said the 20-year-old Isaiah Malik Gillespie was brought by private vehicle. Gillespie later died of a gunshot wound, authorities said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Salisbury Police Department at 704-638-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 866-639-5245.
