WCNC
Close

Salisbury police investigating homicide after death of 20-year-old

WCNC 5:29 AM. EST November 07, 2017

SALISBURY, N.C. -- Salisbury police are investigating after a 20-year-old died of a gunshot wound after being transported to the hospital by a private vehicle.

According to authorities, Salisbury police were called the the 200 building of Laurel Point Apartments in reference to shots being fired. 

A witness told authorities they saw an injured person being loaded into a vehicle and leaving the scene. 

Officers were then called to Novant Rowan Regional Medical Center where they said the 20-year-old Isaiah Malik Gillespie was brought by private vehicle. Gillespie later died of a gunshot wound, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Salisbury Police Department at 704-638-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 866-639-5245.

© 2017 WCNC.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories